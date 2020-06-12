“Mefiboshet lived in Yerushalayim, for he ate regularly at the king’s table. He was lame in both feet.” II SAMUEL 9:13 (The Israel Bible™)

For the sake of his beloved friend Yehonatan, King David gives Mefiboshet a place at his table in the royal palace in Yerushalayim. As Yerushalayim is the city of peace, it stands to reason that this is the place where King David made such a peaceful gesture. Hashem intends for Yerushalayim to be a place where all of Israel will be content with one another. To that end, the holy capital city is not the property of any one tribe. Rather, it belongs to the entire nation, and is the eternal religious and political center of the entire Jewish people. Nir Barkat, mayor of Jerusalem, emphasized this idea in an article he published in honor of Jerusalem Day. He wrote, “My vision for the future of the city of Jerusalem is rooted in the past. Three thousand years ago, the Land of Israel was divided into allotments for each of the twelve tribes — except for the city of Jerusalem. Instead, Jerusalem was desig­nated as a city for all; it was to remain an open, uniting and united capital. Jerusalem became the center of the world, with leadership, innovation and inspiration emanating from the city….Forty-nine years ago, the capital of the Jewish people and the State of Israel were reunited, allowing the city to live up to its promise as a center for all people, with respect toward all religions….A united Jerusalem is the only viable option for a vibrant and thriving Jerusalem. This is our future. This is Jerusalem.”