Sanhedrin Decision Pertaining to Trump’s Deal of the Century

“I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Yehoshafat. There I will contend with them Over My very own people, Yisrael, Which they scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves” Joel 4:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The Sanhedrin released a statement on the soon-to-be enacted peace plan proposed by President Trump. Officially titled “Peace to Prosperity: A Vision to Improve the Lives of the Palestinian and Israeli People”, the plan opened the way for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to announce his plans to annex the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria. The Palestinian Authority rejected the plan outright.

The Sanhedrin’s official statement opened with a prayer of thanksgiving to the God of Israel and Master of the World.

“We thank God for a positive change in the attitude of America’s leader President Donald Trump towards the people of Israel, and God has thus honored him with good deeds like King Cyrus.”

The Sanhedrin noted Trump’s most significant accomplishments:

– Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

– Transferring the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

– President Trump’s declaration that the Golan is a sovereign part of the State of Israel

– The declaration by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which stated that the State Department’s opinion established in 1978 is null and void and that now the official US policy is that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are legal under international law.

For generations, there has always been Righteous Among the Nations advocating and working towards the Redemption of Israel such as King Cyrus, the Balfour Declaration, the San Remo Declaration, and the United Nations declaration of a Jewish state.

Each one according to his deeds, if they are good so his right is recorded in the heavens forever.

The Biblical Basis for Relating to President Donald Trump’s Centennial Plan

The Torah clearly established the boundaries of the Land of Israel in several places as well as the requirement for the Jews to possess it:

I will set your borders from the Sea of Reeds to the Sea of Philistia, and from the wilderness to the Euphrates; for I will deliver the inhabitants of the land into your hands, and you will drive them out before you. Exodus 23:31 And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53

The prophets warn that the Nations will attempt to divide the Land of Israel and that this will be the means for the downfall:

For lo! in those days 1 And in that time, When I restore the fortunes Of Yehuda and Yerushalayim, I will gather all the nations And bring them down to the Valley of Yehoshafat. There I will contend with them Over My very own people, Yisrael, Which they scattered among the nations. For they divided My land among themselves. Joel 4:1-2

We congratulate the American leader, President Trump, for not failing and being punished like the British who divided the Land of Israel and were punished for the by the disintegration of the British Empire to shreds, precisely as the Prophet Joel writes of the “Great Judgment.”

As the Sanhedrin of Israel, we will gladly consider any program that a world leader suggests if it is in accordance with the Torah.

Therefore, in the program as proposed by the President of the US, we only accept the application of Jewish sovereignty insofar as it does not oblige us to abandon our rights and obligations pertaining to the land of Israel according to the borders set out in the divine promise recorded in the Torah.

Therefore, the government of Israel is obligated to accept sovereignty over all the territories of Israel within the borders described in the Torah.

The Sanhedrin’s decision was signed by Rabbi Dov Stein, Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, Rabbi Yishai B’Avad.