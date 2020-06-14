Nickelodeon Presents SpongeBob as Gay Against Creator’s Intentions

Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence. Leviticus 18:22 (The Israel Bible™)

SpongeBob SquarePants has come out of the closet as presented in a recent tweet by the show’s producer Nickelodeon.

Celebrating ‘Pride’ month, the television channel tweeted: “Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month.” The tweet featured an image of SpongeBob with a rainbow filter.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

However Nickelodeon’s revelation seems to be contradict the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what we’re trying to do,” Hillenburg told Reuters back in 2005. “We never intended them to be gay. I consider them to be almost asexual. We’re just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show.”