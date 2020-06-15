Billionaire Boyfriend of Israeli Model Booted from Country for Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Brandon Korff, 33, the son of ViacomCBS chairwoman Shari Redstone, and his partner,18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia. Screenshot.

Israel announced Sunday that it would deport the son of American media magnate Shari Redstone, after he reportedly took advantage of a rare permit to visit his lone-soldier brother in order to pay a visit to his model girlfriend.

Brandon Korff had been issued an exceptional permit by Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority to visit his brother this Friday, who is serving in the Israel Defense Forces. The permit was required due to a law instituted as of March 18 which only allows admittance to citizens and permanent residents of Israel, or those non-nationals whose lives are based in Israel, due to concerns that international visitors could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. In addition, Israelis returning from abroad are required to enter two weeks of self-imposed quarantine.

However, the Authority said that Korff, the son of the chairwoman of ViacomCBS, “violated the isolation orders from the moment he entered the country and met his Israeli partner” and “stayed with her in the same apartment.”

Korff was ordered to leave the country immediately.

In his mid-30s, Korff is currently dating 18-year-old Israeli model Yael Shelbia, who is also serving in the IDF.

As of Sunday, Israel has recorded nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases, with 302 people having died due to the virus.

Last week, Israel’s deputy Health Ministry director was criticized after Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi was exempted from having to entering isolation, and was then spotted at a party with Israeli celebrities.