Turkey Launches Air Strikes Against Kurds in Northern Iraq

“O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him.” Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Turkish fighter jets launched strikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters in northern Iraq on Sunday night in retaliation for attacks against Turkish army bases, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The warplanes took off from various air bases in Turkey, including the southeastern cities of Diyarbakir and Malatya, a security source told Reuters.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar tweeted, “The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists’ heads,” according to the report.

The ministry later said the operation was targeting the PKK in Qandil, Sinjar, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk regions.

The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.