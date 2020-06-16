Report: Greek PM Visits Israel for Help with Military Confrontation Against Turkey

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel on Tuesday. Mitsotakis and Netanyahu are expected to discuss energy as well as Jerusalem’s upcoming plans to annex parts of the Judea and Samaria.

Greek PM Mitsotakisis will be in Jerusalem tomorrow. On the agenda:

* Post-corona tourism reopening

* East-Med pipeline

* Asking Greece to push for a softer EU response to annexation https://t.co/B4Yy4Ag11R — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) June 15, 2020

Regarding energy, Mitsotakis might be seeking help from Israel over a recent border confrontation between Greece and Turkey.

According to reports, Greece is building up its forces on the border with Turkey, even though Ankara dismisses a potential military conflict with Athens.

The Greek military is currently amassing troops on their border with Turkey against the backdrop of increased tensions between the two countries caused by Turkey’s intentions to conduct oil and gas exploration in the Greek continental shelf in the Aegean Sea.

Footage of the Greek military transferring hardware to regions bordering Turkey has been revealed on social media networks, BulgarianMilitary.com reports. One of the videos shows the transport of Leopard tanks, TOR anti-aircraft missiles systems, PzH 2000 armored howitzers as well as other military equipment.

On June 5, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panayotopoulos warned of the country’s readiness for any scenario. This included full-scale hostilities with Ankara. He also accused Turkey of aggressive behavior against Greece.

Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar on the other hand, ruled out a potential military confrontation with Athens over maritime border disputes. According to Akar, all disputed issues between the two countries will be resolved via negotiations.