NYC: Jews Defiantly Break Chains Meant to Keep them out of Parks

As New York City mayor Bill De Blasio called to support mass protests in his city, the Big Apple’s top official has also ordered parks to be welded shut specifically in Jewish neighborhoods.

Yes. This is actually happening now! Bill de Blasio is Welding the gates at the biggest park in the Jewish community, (Borough Park, Brooklyn) So your child shouldn’t try to break in. While Hundreds of thousands of people gathered yesterday at Brooklyn Museum.#deBlasioMustGo pic.twitter.com/Q02ew5O5nZ — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) June 15, 2020

But following public pressure, the mayor unsealed the park but still didn’t allow it to open. Instead, they locked the park with chains. But the Jewish community wasn’t going to take the city’s blatant antisemitism lying down. And so, defying the mayor’s orders, a group of Jewish people from the local community cut the chains to their park with bolt cutters as onlookers cheered them on.