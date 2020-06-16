NYC: Jews Defiantly Break Chains Meant to Keep them out of Parks

By Video Manager

As New York City mayor Bill De Blasio called to support mass protests in his city, the Big Apple’s top official has also ordered parks to be welded shut specifically in Jewish neighborhoods.

But following public pressure, the mayor unsealed the park but still didn’t allow it to open. Instead, they locked the park with chains. But the Jewish community wasn’t going to take the city’s blatant antisemitism lying down. And so, defying the mayor’s orders, a group of Jewish people from the local community cut the chains to their park with bolt cutters as onlookers cheered them on.