Putin Stopped Obama from Destroying Israel new Report Reveals

And so, on the thirteenth day of the twelfth month—that is, the month of Adar—when the king’s command and decree were to be executed, the very day on which the enemies of the Yehudim had expected to get them in their power, the opposite happened. Esther 9:1 (The Israel Bible™)

It has recently come to light that a plot to potentially destroy Israel at the UN Security Council was upended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow apparently showed a rare willingness to use its UNSC veto power on behalf of Israel to block an Obama-led resolution that would have compelled Israel to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1948 borders.

The 1949 Armistice Lines is akin to calling for the end of the Jewish state according to the ZOA.

Roughly six months ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at an election event in the Jordan Valley city of Maaleh Adumim that he asked a “friend,” who he referred to as “the leader of one of the superpowers who holds veto power in the UN Security Council,” to vote against the resolution. Netanyahu credited the anonymous leader with blocking the resolution.

But in a recent private meeting, Netanyahu revealed more details about the failed resolution reveals Israel Hayom.

Close to the end of Obama’s second term as president, the US introduced UNSC Resolution 2334. That resolution states that Israel is in violation of international law due to its presence in the territories liberated in the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel understood at the time that the White House was coordinating the resolution with the Palestinian Authority as well as the Europeans. However they had no means of blocking it without backing from the US.

So on Nov. 24, 2016, Netanyahu contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin and told him how the resolution Obama wanted to pass would damage regional stability and hurt Israel. Netanyahu requested that Putin use his UNSC veto power to shelve the resolution. Putin refused. On Dec. 23, 2016, the UNSC passed the fateful Resolution 2334 despite the fact that then-US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power abstained.

But it didn’t end there. With less than a month left in the White House, Obama had further plans. His administration started drafting another UNSC resolution. This one would have forced Israel to agree to a Palestinian state based on the 1948 borders.

Netanyahu again reached out to Putin and again contacted the Russian president explaining that Obama’s new resolution would cause serious harm to Israel and that it can destabilize the region.

Netanyahu managed to convince Putin to veto the resolution should it come to a vote.

Netanyahu also reportedly said that Obama got tipped off about Russia’s intention to veto the American initiative. Obama allegedly understood that if Moscow vetoed a US resolution to protect Israel, it would serve a fatal blow to the Washington’s image as an ally of Israel as well as his standing in the Jewish community. And so, Obama cancelled the resolution, according to Netanyahu.