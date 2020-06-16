Jerusalem Hospital Presents: A Biblical Song Contest for Healing

So Moshe cried out to Hashem, saying, “O Hashem, pray heal her!” Numbers 12:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Hadassah International, Hadassah, The Women Zionist Organization of America and the Hadassah Medical Organization are proud to launch an exciting Hadassah Song Challenge based on the ancient biblical prayer for healing uttered by Moses: “El na refa na la” / “O God, please let us be healed”.

So Moshe cried out to Hashem, saying, “O Hashem, pray heal her!” (Numbers 12:13)

Join the Hadassah, ‘LET US BE HEALED’ Challenge.

Have you seen the beautiful LET US BE HEALED Video?

Now you can participate in an exciting Challenge.

Make your own video version of the song in Hebrew or your own language. You can sing it based on the instrumental background which you can find on YouTube. Alternatively, you can make an adaption using your own instrumental background as long as you keep the original melody.

The words in English are:

Please God, bring healing!

O God, I beseech Thee.

Then we will be strengthened and healed.

We must be strong, and we must be healed.

Please God, bring healing.

The 20 most original video entries will win the chance to sing the song together with the artist in a special Zoom recording, which will be published internationally.

Challenge Rules for Participants:

Who can participate: Anyone, singing alone, or with family and/or friends;

Background for your video: Try to use the visual background from this link, or another background related to Hadassah;

Required Statement: Before you start singing, please say “For Hadassah in Jerusalem, let us be healed”;

Publishing your video: Publish your video on your own Facebook account, no later than July 20th;

Tagging: Tag 4 of your friends, as well as Hadassah International (@hadassahinternational) and Hadassah – The Women Zionist Organization of America (@Hadassah);

Challenging others: Please challenge your friends to participate in the Challenge by making their own video;

Who will select the winners: the composer/singer Yair Levi, and a representative from Hadassah International, Hadassah – The Women Zionist Organization of America, and Hadassah Medical Organization.

With Hadassah, together we sing, together we live.

Support Hadassah by taking the challenge and help to save lives.