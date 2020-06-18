Washington wants Arms Embargo on Iran Extended Indefinitely

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The administration in Washington wants the arms embargo on Tehran to be extended indefinitely, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

“We think the right policy is to have an arms embargo in place that doesn’t have a definite date fixed,” Hook said, during a virtual event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations, according to Reuters.

Hook, who also serves as senior policy adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, added that “we’d love to have an in-person meeting to have a consular dialogue so that we can move faster than we have.

He went on to say that “the door for diplomacy on our side is wide open, not just on these matters but on … all the issues that have been bedeviling U.S.-Iran bilateral relations for 41 years,” and claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump “would like to get to the negotiating table.”