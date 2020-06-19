Memorial to Holocaust Survivors Toppled

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A Holocaust memorial fountain in Santa Rosa, Calif., was vandalized this week.

The fountain at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was “toppled onto the ground in pieces,” reported The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

CALIFORNIA: A fountain dedicated to Holocaust survivors was toppled onto the ground in pieces over the weekend at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Police are investigating the act of vandalism to determine if it is a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/O35fJD3ylM — Jewish Breaking News (@JBN) June 16, 2020

The memorial was built in 2016 by Daniel Judd in honor of his parents, Emil and Lillian Judd. His mother, Lillian, was a Holocaust survivor who died at age 92 from complications related to a stroke that year.

Behind the fountain is a mosaic and list of 12 killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust. There were no tool marks on the fallen stone, or visible evidence to indicate the fountain was struck down, Sgt. Dave Linscomb said, which means it was most likely pushed off its foundation.

Jews visiting the northeast Santa Rosa cemetery used the fountain for ritual washing and cleansing. On the opposite end of the cemetery, a maintenance trailer had walls damaged, equipment tossed around and shelves knocked down though nothing was stolen, said Tim Maloney, general manager of the cemetery. Santa Rosa Police on Monday were unsure if the two vandalism acts were connected, Sgt. Linscomb said.

Judd told The Santa Rosa Press Democrat that he was worried that the fountain was damaged with ill intentions.

“That’s what led up to the Holocaust and genocides—people hating and getting angry,” he said. “Mom always spoke about forgiveness. It’s sad to see somebody or a group of people would go and tear it down.”

Police are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.