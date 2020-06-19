Christian Leader on Israel TV Calls for Annexation

CFOIC Heartland’s Director Sondra Oster Baras was interviewed on i24 News with regard to the extension of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Sondra articulates a strong defense of this move and urges the Israeli government to act swiftly and decisively.
Christian Friends of Israeli Communities was established in 1995 in response to the Oslo Process, which ceded land to the Arabs in the heart of Biblical Israel. For more than twenty years, CFOIC Heartland has stood steadfastly with those Jews who are at greatest risk in Israel — those whose very homes are threatened with destruction, those who face terrorism on a daily basis, and those whose core values and daily lives are based on Biblical principles.