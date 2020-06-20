“Speak to the Israelites: When a man or woman commits any wrong toward a fellow man, thus breaking faith with Hashem, and that person realizes his guilt” NUMBERS 5:6 (The Israel Bible™)

After describing the camp of Israel in the desert with the Mishkan at its center, the Torah continues by detailing a series of laws that are seemingly unrelated to the camp, or to each other: Laws concerning theft, the wayward wife, and the nazirite. The connection between these different topics may be that all of these laws have to do with the high level of holiness and morality that the Children of Israel are expected to maintain, not only in their relationship with Hashem, but also in their human interactions. These laws represent three different types of relationships that require this type of sensitivity: Relations between a person and his fellow (theft), between a person and his family (the wayward wife), and between a person and himself (nazirite). Those who desire to ensure that Hashem’s presence will continue to rest among them must ensure that all their interpersonal interactions are characterized by respect and sensitivity.