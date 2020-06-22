PA Reaches New Low – Honors Murderer of Mom and Three Toddlers

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

It’s hard for the Palestinian Authority that has been rewarding, glorifying and honoring terrorists since the day it was established in 1994 to reach a new low. But it did.

Just last week, the PA chose to honor the terrorist who murdered a mother and her three toddlers. Official PA TV Live broadcast a short filler honoring terrorist Jum’a Adam who in 1988 threw a Molotov cocktail at a Israeli bus. He murdered 26-year-old Rachel Weiss and her three sons Netanel, Refael, and Efraim aged 3, 2, and 1. Also murdered was David Delrosa, a soldier who attempted to save Rachel and her three children.

The short PA TV filler opens with the words ”Our Prisoners” on the screen, and ends with the words ”Freedom for our Prisoners.” In between, is the picture of the terrorist murderer with a short bio:

Text on screen: “Prisoner Jum’a Ibrahim Jum’a Adam. Born in 1969 in the Jordanian city of Sweileh. He grew up and was educated in the town of Al-Duyouk in northwest Jericho, and his ethnic origin is in the Republic of Niger in Africa. He was arrested in 1988 and he suffers from a number of illnesses. He registered at Al-Quds University for master’s degree studies with a specialization in Israeli affairs. His mother died and the occupation did not let him see her. He was sentenced to life.” [Official PA TV Live, June 15, 2020]

In addition to honoring the murderer, the Palestinian Authority has already rewarded him and one of his accomplices 1,426,200 shekels each since their arrest.

In the last week, the PA has used the same filler opening with the words ”Our Prisoners” and ending with the words ”Freedom for our Prisoners” to honor at least five other murderers.

Once again the PA is showing the world that it always was and stills remains a terror organization.

Jum’a Adam, Ahmad Takrouri, and Mahmoud Abu Kharabish – Palestinian terrorists who threw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli bus in Jericho in 1988, murdering a mother and her 3 children, as well as an Israeli soldier who tried to rescue them. All 3 terrorists were sentenced to life sentences. Takrouri was released in the Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011. Adam and Kharabish were scheduled to be released in 2014 in an Israeli gesture as part of peace talks, but the release was cancelled.