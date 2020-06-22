How much more, then, when wicked men have killed a blameless man in bed in his own house! I will certainly avenge his blood on you, and I will rid the earth of you.” II SAMUEL 4:11 (The Israel Bible™)

King David helps establish an important principle of military ethics: One may not wantonly kill, even to advance a just cause. While one must kill in self-defense, the murder of innocents is a crime. This truth is taken to heart by the Israel Defense Forces, whose soldiers often risk their lives to avoid unintentionally killing civilians. Often, dangerous house-to-house combat is chosen over safer aerial bombings, in order to minimize the number of civilian casualties. The enemies of Israel are aware of this, and have been known to take advantage of the kindness and morality of the IDF by positioning their weapons and fighters near schools, homes and hospitals. But this has not deterred the Israeli army from being the world’s most moral military forces.