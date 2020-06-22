China’s Global Aggression could Trigger War of Gog and Magog Rabbi Explains

“This is what he said: ‘The fourth beast [means]—there will be a fourth kingdom upon the earth which will be different from all the kingdoms; it will devour the whole earth, tread it down, and crush it.” Daniel 7:23 (The Israel Bible™)

While much of the media is focused on the riots in the US and Europe, China has been quietly advancing its world domination agenda. But just as the assassination of a minor duke sparked of Worl War I, the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog may have already begun, set in motion by a battle in the Himalayan Mountains fought with clubs and fists.

INDIA VERSUS CHINA IN THE HIMALAYAS

The 2,170-mile border between China and India is disputed at 20 different locations Tensions began to rise on the Himalayan border between China and India in the beginning of May when Chinese forces objected to Indian road construction in the Galwan River valley. Thousands of soldiers from the two countries have been facing off just a few hundred yards from each other in the Indian-controlled Ladakh region.

This came to a head earlier this month when fighting broke out,.Agreements disallow usage of firearms so the conflict was restricted to hand-to-hand combat. Eventually, up to 600 men were engaged in combat using stones, batons, iron rods, and other makeshift weapons. Indian media reported that Chinese troops dammed up mountain streams, which they unblocked as the Indian troops approached. The rush of water knocked many off their feet, and then the Chinese soldiers swept down, brandishing sticks encrusted with nails. The fighting, which took place in near-total darkness, lasted for up to six hours. According to senior Indian military officers, Chinese troops used batons wrapped in barbed wire and clubs embedded with nails.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. US intelligence believes that 35 Chinese soldiers died, including one senior officer, according to a report in US News. 10 Indian soldiers were taken captive and then released and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also captured by the Indian side.

On 20 June, India removed restrictions on the usage of firearms for Indian soldiers along this section of the border.

Despite beginning their new independent incarnation in 1947 wth claims of brotherhood with China, the border dispute has been a large source of contention between the two countries. After a peace agreement was reached in 1950, war broke out in the area between China and India in 1962. After a period of calm, border clashes in 1967 culminated in the withdrawal of Chinese military forces. In 1993, the two countries signed an agreement on the “Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility” along what is known as the Line of Actual Control along their border. Tensions nearly escalated into a military conflict in 2017

In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometers of territory in India’s northeast, including the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh with its traditionally Buddhist population.

India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the western Himalayas, including part of the Ladakh region.

China has been actively funding economic projects in Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal – India’s closest neighbors – which have rankled fears in Delhi that Beijing is trying to cut off its influence in the region.

It should be noted that both countries have nuclear arsenals with China possessing an estimated 104 missiles. Although India has not made any official statements about the size of its nuclear arsenal, recent estimates suggest that India has 140–150 nuclear weapons and has produced enough weapons-grade plutonium for up to 150–200 nuclear weapons.

CHINA VERSUS EVERYONE ELSE

Recent tensions have begun to percolate between the US and China over COVID-19 adding to the longstanding claims of Chinese theft of US intellectual property. Australia, which has played a leading role in calling for Chinese accountability for the coronavirus, has also allied with India in the recent tensions. Hong Kong is in revolt and Beijing’s imposition of a security law there has provoked international outrage.

Chinese authorities have also launched a trade war with Australia over its demands for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and are in a stand-off with Canada over the extradition of a senior executive from the technology giant Huawei.

RABBI SPIRO: A NEW ENEMY

Rabbi Ken Spiro, a historian and Senior Lecturer and Researcher for Aish HaTorah Yeshiva, sees China as the new enemy posing an entirely unprecedented danger.

“I think the world has consistently underplayed the threat that China represents,” Rabbi Spiro told Breaking Israel News. “They have never been on the world’s military radar because they have never been directly expansionist regarding territory. They are much more nefarious.”

“China has a powerful economy and even greater ambitions. Russia was never really an economic threat. Russia wanted to rule the world ideologically and militarily but China wants to control the world technologically and economically. And they are much better situated to do this than Russia ever was. They have a superpower economy and steal other countries’ technology.”

“War used to be a straightforward thing. In future wars, technology will play a major role. With the right technology, you can entirely disable another country without firing a shot.”

“If there is going to be a Third World War in the near future, it would be against China. But it wouldn’t be a straight-out shooting war. The US has such a large military that I can’t see China confronting them directly on that front. They don’t even fund proxy wars as Russia did.”

“They can worm their ways into other countries’ technology and infrastructure. Through China’s technology, everything can be watched.”

Despite the threat posed by China, Rabbi Spiro emphasized an inner conflict as the key to fighting any future conflict.

“We are seeing a major shift in humanity, a major rift in the Western World between universalism versus particularism. Everything is being politicized along these lines. I In the World Wars and the Cold War, the West had a unified front. But now, this inner conflict is ripping the Western World apart and that is what will prevent the ability of the US to compete with China.”

Rabbi Spiro noted that the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative was the major weapon in China’s plan for global domination.

ONE BELT ONE ROAD: CHINESE GLOBAL DOMINATION

The OBOR initiative is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 involving infrastructure development and investments in nearly 70 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The project is all-encompassing and comprehensive, focused on creating transportation and telecommunication trade infrastructure with the goal of creating a China-based global economy.

China has invested more than $210 billion into the OBOR to date but full implementation will require up to $900 billion of infrastructure investments per year over the next decade. But the Chinese government is resolved to making the OBOR a reality and have incorporated it into their constitution. Some observers see it as a push for Chinese dominance in global affairs with a China-centered trading network. The project has a targeted completion date of 2049, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

The official rhetoric is that the project is open to global participation and will benefit the economies of the participating countries. But the truth is that China’s dominance in the construction sector comes at the expense of local contractors in partner countries. Chinese companies have secured more than $340 billion in construction contracts along the Belt and Road. And the participating countries, many of them poor or underdeveloped, are expected to invest in the project.

The project coincides with China expanding its military. Analysts say almost all the ports and other transport infrastructure being built can be dual-use for commercial and military purposes.

Formerly named One Belt One Road, the name was changed in 2016 when the Chinese government considered the emphasis on the word “one” was prone to misinterpretation. However, “One Belt One Road” is still used in Chinese-language media.

President Trump has been quietly working to oppose the OBOR with a program titled the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy (FOIP). The European Union supports the OBOR despite the objections of several member nations.

The One Belt Initiative also has connections with the leadership of the United Nations and in particular, the UN’s World Health Organization, even though the initiative is specifically focused on Chinese economic interests and has no clear interest in global health. A photo posted on the Twitter feed of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as the Director-General of the WHO, inexplicably showed him meeting with Chinese officials from the OBOR initiative while seated in front of an idol of a Hindu God called Shiva the Destroyer. The WHO has been accused of serving China’s interests in the recent pandemic.

There are, in fact, no less than 25 UN organizations that are officially affiliated with the OBOR, including the World Bank, Meteorological Organization, International Maritime Organization, International Telecommunication Union, World Intellectual Property Organisation, Universal Postal Union, and the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

CHINA AS MAGOG

Europeans in Medieval China reported findings from their travels to the Mongol Empire. Some accounts and maps began to place the “Caspian Mountains”, and Gog and Magog, just outside the Great Wall of China. It is interesting to note that according to Mongolian tradition, their nation was descended from Magog. The Mongolian Empire once included sections of Russia, China, and North Korea. The Chinese and all the minority groups living in China are of the Mongoloid race, which stems from Noah’s son Japheth. Etymologists have conjectured that the name Mongol is derived from the name Magog.

The Bible may also contain an anachronistic reference to China.

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

In modern Hebrew, ‘Sin’ (סין) is the name for China.

RABBI WINSTON: END-OF-DAYS ALLIANCE OF EVIL

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, believes that China could very well be the unifying Gog and Magog leader.

“If China was the head of the Gog and Magog War, they would certainly have allies, out of fear if not out of an ideological agreement. I imagine that Iran and North Korea will be allied since they have a common ideological enemy which is ‘the West.’ This may include Russia.”

Rabbi Winston learns this from the explanation by the Medieval French commentator known by the acronym Rashi on the Biblical verse in Exodus.

Yisrael encamped there in front of the mountain, Exodus 19:2

Since the verb ‘encamped’ is in the singular, Rashi explains that Israel was “as one man with one heart.” This is similar to a verse describing the Egyptians.

As Pharaoh drew near, the Israelites caught sight of the Egyptians advancing upon them. Exodus 14:10

Similarly, the verb in this verse is also singular but Rashi explains it as “one heart as one man.”

“When it comes to evil people, as long as there is a common enemy, they can act as one,” Rabbi Winston explained. “Even if they don’t have a common ideology. Even in international issues like war and politics. are backstabbers by nature but they can hold off long enough to attack a common enemy.”

“This explains why the left-wing can make hypocritical alliances with entities, like Islam and China, that work against liberal values. If the values are self-serving, they aren’t really values and they can go against them.”

“The real danger is from America is destroying itself,” Rabbi Winston said. “But he damage is already done. The only way humanity has ever rebooted itself is through World War. The final reboot will be Gog and Magog. That doesn’t mean a military war. It means also a military war. It is also an ideological battle and it involves aspects that have never been thought of as military weapons. Throughout history, man has only known war. Even if the problem is ideological or theological, it will always come down through physical conflict.”