“He forsook the Mishkan of Shilo, the tent He had set among men.” PSALMS 78:60 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 78 rebukes the Nation of Israel with a history lesson. The psalmist reminds his audience about the days of old, to exhort them to follow Hashem’s commandments. Much of the psalm is dedicated to the plight of the Israelites in exile during the period of servitude in Egypt and afterwards in the desert. The rebuke continues with the period after Israel entered the Promised Land. There, as well, they provoked Hashem by following their hearts that led them astray. In response, God removed His presence from the Mishkan in Shilo. Due to the corruption of the priests and the ignorance of the populace, the Tabernacle was destroyed (see Samuel I 4), the Ark of the Covenant was taken in battle by the Philistines and the high priest, Eli, and his two sons died.