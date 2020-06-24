“But now, for a short while, there has been a reprieve from Hashem our God, who has granted us a surviving remnant and given us a stake in His holy place; our God has restored the luster to our eyes and furnished us with a little sustenance in our bondage.” EZRA 9:8 (The Israel Bible™)

In his admonition of the people who have returned to the Land of Israel only to abandon Hashem and intermarry with local women, Ezra praises God for providing them a reprieve from the years of exile and persecution. He thanks Hashem for causing the king of Persia to look favorably upon His people, and for the remnant of the nation that survived. However, even though Cyrus had granted permission to those who survived the destruction and exile, the “surviving remnant,” to return home and reconstruct the Beit Hamikdash, a mere 42,360 people heeded the initial call to return and rebuild (Ezra 2:64). In just a short time, the Jews had become accustomed to living in exile, and had embraced its lifestyle. As Rabbi Yehuda Halevi writes in his work The Kuzari: “In reality, however, only a small portion returned. The majority remained in Bavel, willfully accepting the exile, as they did not wish to leave their homes and businesses…” This is no less true in our own day and age. Jews have become very comfortable living in the Diaspora, yet they must take heed of Ezra’s stirring words to recognize the kindness Hashem has done for His people and return with their families to Eretz Yisrael.