Petition Launched to Name Historic Israeli City After President Trump

In an effort to erase his alleged “colonialist” background, thousands of people from Columbus Ohio, signed a petition to change the name of the city to Flavortown. But Americans aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

That’s because what many people may not realize is that several cities in Israel are ironically named after actual emperors who were oppressive to the very Jewish people who recently liberated the land from them. One example is Tiberias, the iconic fishing city located on Israel’s Sea of Galilee.

Tiberias, is named after Tiberius Claudius Nero, a Roman emperor who evicted the Jewish people from Rome.

That’s why Breaking Israel News has launched a petition to change the city’s name. So instead of the city being named after a hostile foreign ruler, Breaking Israel News seeks to name it after the most Israel-friendly foreign ruler ever – President Donald Trump.

The petition, which has been making the rounds reads:

Tiberias is an amazing city, beloved by many as Israel’s historic fishing port resting on the Sea of Galilee. It is also considered to be among Judaism’s four holiest cities along with Jerusalem, Hebron and Safed. With so much deep-rooted significance to the nation of Israel, why is this city named after a Roman Emperor who literally banished the Jews from Rome? Yes, you heard right, Tiberius Claudius Nero was a notorious Jew-hater, not to mention an idol worshipping pagan! We at Breaking Israel News see this as an historic outrage. We also believe that the people of Israel, more specifically, the people of Tiberias, deserve better. After all, if you’re already going to name such a significant city after a foreign ruler, at least name it after one who is a loyal ally to the nation of Israel. And what better ally does Israel have than US President Donald J. Trump? That’s why Breaking Israel News is pushing to change the name of Tiberias to ‘Trumperias.’ This is especially appropriate as President Trump not only moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, but he was the first US president to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights – whose gateway is the city of Tiberias. If you agree, simply sign (and share) this historic petition. Together, we can scrub our ugly past. Help honor Trump’s legacy by naming Israel’s only fresh water fishing town after the man Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “the best friend Israel can ever have.”

The petition is directed to the mayor of Tiberias, Mooney Ma’atok and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.