Pompeo’s Offer to Lebanon: Break Free from Iran and we’ll Revive your Economy

“But my Lord will impoverish her; He will defeat her forces at sea, And she herself shall be consumed by fire.” Zechariah 9:4

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington was ready to support the Lebanese government if it executes real reforms. Pompeo elaborated saying that Beirut must operate in a manner that is not “beholden to” the Iranian terrorist proxy group Hezbollah according to Reuters.

Hezbollah, who is backed and takes orders from Iran. Currently, Lebanon’s parliament is dominated by Hezbollah while its top policy makers are by in large members of or associated with the terrorist organization. As Jonathan Spyer puts it: “For the first time since the departure of Syrian troops from Lebanon in 2005, the latter country has a government in which only Hezbollah and its allies are represented.”

Talking to reporters, Pompeo said that if Lebanon’s government demonstrates a willingness to take such steps, Washington and the entire world would help in getting its economy “back on its feet.” Lebanon is suffering from an sharp financial crisis that many are calling as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.