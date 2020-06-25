Weekly Torah Study: Chukat

“Zot chukat haTorah – This is THE statute of the Torah” parashat Chukat’s opening words boldly state. What makes the chok of the Red Heifer the chok (statute) of the Torah par excellence is the inexplicable mystery which lies at its heart, defying our human need to comprehend and humbling the wisest among us. Is its inaccessibility the secret of its powerful grasp over our imaginations and the very reason why the statute of the red heifer is so central to the message of Torah and our relationship to G-d?