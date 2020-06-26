Police Footage Proves Ramming Attack was intentional [WATCH]

“O Hashem, do not be silent; do not hold aloof; do not be quiet, O Hashem! For Your enemies rage, Your foes assert themselves.” Psalms 83:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Police released video footage on Wednesday of a Palestinian vehicle ramming into a West Bank checkpoint and security forces shooting and killing the driver, identified as Ahmed Erekat.

Israel released the surveillance footage of the attack, which took place on Tuesday, to counter claims by the terrorist’s family that he would not have carried out such an attack, according to the AP.



Even after the release of the video, which showed the vehicle turn suddenly, accelerate and ram into the checkpoint booth, his family members expressed confusion.

“We know Ahmed,” said Hiba Erakat, the perpetrator’s cousin. “He had no reason to commit suicide. He was on good terms with his fiancée, his family and people in his town. We are wondering if he had any personal problems and wanted to escape.”