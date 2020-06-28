Israel Shuts Down Missionary ‘God TV’ Channel After Lying to Spread Gospel

I will curse those who curse you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In a landmark ruling, Israel regulatory authorities announced on Sunday that they are pulling the plug on an evangelical Christian television channel after failing to disclose that its true agenda was missionizing Jews when applying for their license reports Haaretz.

The group’s Hebrew language channel Shelanu TV started broadcasting on Israel’s Hot cable network towards the end of April after receiving a license from the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting.

The license approval was a highly controversial decision throughout Israel and the Jewish world as a whole. That’s because for the first time ever, a missionizing television channel received approval from the communications ministry despite their message that centers around proselytizing being illegal under Israeli law.

Jewish and Christian leaders worldwide came out against the channel and the duplicitous manner in which they achieved their license.

“Honestly, I believe there should be a cable Christian channel in Israel with 24/7 programming where one Christian after another repents for all that has been done to the Jews over the last 2,000 years at the hands of Christians” said Tommy Waller, Founder and President HaYovel.

Meanwhile, Jewish thought leaders like Ari Abramowitz concurred saying: “Countless Jews have been burned at the stake rather than accept missionizing for generations. And now he comes into our homes in our own land with the same sinister plot?”

“There is so much beauty and friendship being nurtured between the Jewish and Christian worlds. Why tear it all down by reverting to this toxic replacement theology?”