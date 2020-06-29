“When the Aron was to set out, Moshe would say: Advance, Hashem! May Your enemies be scattered, And may Your foes flee before You!” NUMBERS 10:35 (The Israel Bible™)

The Holy Ark travels with the Jewish people throughout their journey to the Promised Land, reminding them of God’s presence within their camp. The Ark of the Covenant contained the Tablets of the Law – concretizing and symbolizing the entire Torah given to Moshe by Hashem. Just as the Aron was the focal point of the Israelites’ existence in the desert, so too the Bible must always be the central focus of our own lives.