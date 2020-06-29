Biden’s Foreign Policy Advisor accused of being Rabidly Anti-Israel

“Then you shall recall your evil ways and your base conduct, and you shall loathe yourselves for your iniquities and your abhorrent practices.” Ezekiel 36:31 (The Israel Bible™)

Supporters of Israel who are still undecided about who they will vote for in the presidential election in November may want to take into consideration the anti-Israel history of Avril Haines, who will serve in the key position leading the national security and foreign policy team of Joe Biden.

Haines has a history linking her with Biden, having served alongside him in the Obama administration as deputy national security adviser and deputy director of the CIA.

The Obama administration promoted policies that were decidedly damaging to Israel, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal which essentially greenlighted the Iranian nuclear program and poured billions of dollars into the Iranian coffers, allowing them to renew their support of regional terrorism. Another act more pointedly;y aimed at harming Israel was carried out in his last month of office when Obama refused to veto United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334—a measure ostensibly about Israeli settlement policy, but clearly intended to tip the peace process toward the Palestinians.

Haines is following in her mentor’s ways. Last month, she joined in with thirty former national security officials in a letter to the Democratic National Committee calling on the party to oppose Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria. The letter called for the party to advocate a “two-state solution” which would create for the first time in human history a Palestinian state inside the borders of Israel. This political entity would be ethnically cleansed of Jews and, like Gaza and the current territories administered by the Palestinian Authority, inhospitable to Christians. Gaza and the Palestinian Authority are also used as bases of terrorism and the respective governments actively;y support terrorism against Israel.

But she has not parted ways with Obama, currently serving as the deputy director at Columbia World Projects which oversees the Obama Foundation. Similar to the Clinton Foundation, the Obama Foundation, ostensibly an academic endeavor, attracts huge donations from foreign sources, many of which are openly anti-Israel.

Haines is also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at Brookings, which is heavily funded by Qatar, a sponsor of terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

Haines heads Columbia World Projects for Obama Foundation Scholars at Columbia University. CWP is clearly intended to groom future political leaders. One such scholar is Mor Efrat, the head of the Occupied Palestinian Territories Department for Physicians for Human Rights-Israel (PHR-I). PHR-I, despite its name, isn’t really about medicine, it’s an anti-Israel organization whose founder promotes BDS and which seeks to try Israeli soldiers for war crimes.

Front Page Magazine reported on Haines’ anti-Israel associations.

“Even while at Columbia, Haines continued her political work as the co-chair of Foreign Policy for Foreign Policy for America. The board of Foreign Policy for America includes Jeremy Ben Ami, the head of J Street, while the Advisory Board includes Joseph Cirincione, the head of Ploughshares, a key Iran nuclear legalization pressure group, alongside Haines, and Rob Malley, the Obama adviser initially forced out for his Hamas contacts, who now heads Soros’ International Crisis Group. Malley is also an advisor at Columbia.”

“Haines’ appointment makes it very clear that Biden’s foreign policy will consist of the same corrupt entanglements with Islamist regimes and attacks on Israel. And pro-Israel Democrats are fooling themselves if they think otherwise. And it’s not just foreign policy where Biden is playing that game.”

But her anti-Israel stance is not the only controversial aspect of Haines. Haines has in the past described herself as a former consultant for the data-mining firm Palantir. That description was removed from her biography page at the Brookings Institute. Co-founded by a Trump-supporting tech billionaire, Palantir, whose business has benefited from a slew of government contracts, has been accused of aiding in the Trump administration’s immigration detention programs in the US. Hain4es’ association with a pro-Trump organization is perplexing indeed.

Also, her persona;l history makes her condemnation of Israel perplexing. In the book, A Curious Life chronicling the life of her father, Thomas Haines, who was a biochemist and professor emeritus at City College, it was revealed that Avril is Jewish. She was named ‘Avril’ to appease her mother’s Jewish family. ‘Avril’ was intended to hint at the Biblical name Avram which was common in her mother’s family.

Though disturbing, there are many Jews, even politicians, who oppose the existence of a Jewish state.