Qassem Soleimani’s Daughter Weds Hezbollah Chief’s Cousin

Zeinab Soleimani, the 17-year-old daughter of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani—who was assassinated in January by U.S. forces—just married Riza Safi al-Din, the son of a senior Hezbollah leader. The couple was wed over the weekend.

Hashim Safi al-Din, Riza’s father, is Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s cousin and the terror organization’s second-in-command.

He is considered to be Nasrallah’s future successor, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

At her father’s funeral in January, Zeinab Soleimani threatened the U.S. saying, “The families of American soldiers in the Middle East will be waiting for their children to die every day.”

She also promised that her father’s death would bring a “Black Day” to the United States and Israel.

“Crazy Trump, don’t think it’s all over when my dad became a martyr,” she added, as the crowd called “Death to America.”

She also called the president a “puppet [in] the hands of the Zionists,” as the massive crowd chanted “Death to America,” according to Channel 12.

During a meeting in January, Nasrallah told her, “Allah gave me the grand honor to be a part of jihad, and granted your father to end his life as a shahid [martyr]. It’s the most beautiful thing possible.”