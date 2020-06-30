Jerusalem: Peaceful Pro-Torah Protester Put in Ambulance by Violent LGBT Mob

If a man lies with a male as one lies with a woman, the two of them have done an abhorrent thing Leviticus 20:13 (The Israel Bible™)

A religious Jewish activist from the Lehava organization was violently assaulted and hospitalized by LGBT activists. The victim, was protesting a “Pride” Parade that took place in Jerusalem on Sunday. The assault took place in the downtown area.

The protester was treated by medics for trauma he suffered during the attack. According to eye witnesses, when the police responded, they did not arrest the perpetrators nor did they make any effort to identify them.

Lehava said in a statement: “The LGBT terror has peaked and the police serve their agenda. Right wing activists that exercise their freedom of speech and protest against sacrilegious events are immediately arrested while violent LGBT activists aren’t even detained. There is no limit to the double standard.”

On Sunday, a highly controversial LGBT event took place in Jerusalem that was covered by Breaking Israel News.