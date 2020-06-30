PA Offers Israel: Militarized State based on 1967 Armistice Lines

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinian Authority (PA) penned a letter on Monday to the Quartet on the Middle East saying that they are ready to renew negotiations with Israel while agreeing to “minor territorial exchanges,” according to reports by Ynet News on Monday night.

The Quartet on the Middle East is a group of four including the United Nations, Russia the US, and the European Union tasked with mediating the Israeli–”Palestinian” negotiations.

According to Ynet News, the message that can be considered as a response to President Donald Trump’s Peace Plan, says that the Palestinians are “prepared to renew direct talks” after coming to a grinding halt in 2014.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister of the PA Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the his government prepared a response to Trump’s Deal of the Century. However this is the first time that the Palestinian Authority expressed a will to negotiate with Israel directly.

Ramallah added that its counter-offer will no longer be valid if Israel initiates unilateral annexation “of any part of the Palestinian territory.”

The letter also states that “no one has a vested interest in reaching a peace agreement like the Palestinians, and no one has more to lose from lack of peace than the Palestinians.”

The document highlights what the PA would be willing to tolerate in a prospective peace agreement, adding that they are “willing to have a state with a limited amount of weapons and with a strong police force for maintaining law and order.” The PA added that they’d accept an international observer, like NATO, to receive a mandate from the UN for supervising the potential peace agreement’s execution should it come to fruition.