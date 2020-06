“Afterward, Iyov began to speak and cursed the day of his birth.” JOB 3:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The righteous Iyov’s initial reaction to the suffering that befell him was not to blaspheme God, but rather, to curse his own birth. Why be born, he calls out painfully, if one’s labor on this earth is pointless? With his reaction, Iyov gives us a model for coping with trials and tribulations. While we may express our personal pain, we should not vent our frustration on our Creator.