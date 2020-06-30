Evangelical Leader Compares Trump and Netanyahu to Biblical Caleb and Joshua

Kalev hushed the people before Moshe and said, “Let us by all means go up, and we shall gain possession of it, for we shall surely overcome it.” Numbers 13:30 (The Israel Bible™)

TENNESSEE (6/30/20) Evangelical Leader and Show Host of the Award-Winning Christian Television Program Focus on Israel has issued a call to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to stand strong and apply Israeli law over the Biblical Heartlands of Judea and Samaria. Speaking in a specially produced video message for the Sovereignty Now online rally on Sunday, Cardoza-Moore compared the two leaders to the Biblical Caleb and Joshua who came back with a positive report from the Land of Israel. The message comes as Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to proclaim sovereignty over these lands in the coming days.

She explained that Joshua and Caleb remembered the covenant and promise that God gave to Abraham that the land would be theirs for eternity:” Caleb and Joshua had faith, they remember God’s promise, when they went to survey the land. The other ten spies did not, they were operating in a state of fear, doubt and unbelieve. We cannot operate in that place.”

“Over the last four years we have seen some of the most historical events happen in our lifetime. We had a President elected; Donald J. Trump and a great Prime Minister in Jerusalem; Benjamin Netanyahu. We know that God raises up Kings and he brings them down. He raised up these two leaders for this specific time in history and this can’t go unnoticed. It was President Trump that kept his word and moved the US embassy into the heart of Jerusalem. He recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which has been Israel’s for almost 4000 years, all part of the covenant made by God to Abraham. Now we are awaiting the announcement of Prime Minister Netanyahu that Israel has the sovereign right to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley and President Trump has proclaimed his support for these efforts.”

Laurie Cardoza-Moore ended by quoting God’s message to Joshua on inheriting the Land: “Be strong and courageous for it is you who will cause these people to inherit the Land that I have sworn to their father to give them. That is a message for you President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a 501c3 non-profit organization, was established to educate Christians about their Biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and Israel against the rise of global anti-Semitism. Utilizing powerful film and video presentations, a variety of grassroots rallies, events and speaking engagements to facilitate dialogue between the Christian and Jewish communities in support of the State of Israel and against global genocidal anti-Semitism. In recent months the organization has led the struggle against BDS in America with a wave of state resolutions and has exposed textbooks used in U.S. schools that are indoctrinating our children with inaccurate historical information, bias and values that do not reflect our nation’s. Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of PJTN is the host of the award-winning Evangelical docu-style program Focus On Israel that reaches a weekly global audience of over 2 billion potential viewers in 200 nations through our 22 global media partners. www.pjtn.org