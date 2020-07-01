Washington wants to Give ‘Palestinians’ more Land than Israel is Comfortable with – Report

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53 (The Israel Bible™)

The Trump administration is reportedly pressing Israel to give the Palestinians a sort of compensation in exchange for the unilateral sovereignty Israel plans to declare on some land in Judea and Samaria that the latter wants for their future state.

One of the ideas being proposed includes the transfer of an area to the PA where they can build without restrictions. Another proposal was to redefine some Area C territory, where Israel enjoys complete control, as Area B, where the PA has civil control, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The Kan public broadcasting network reported that Israeli officials have sent the White House an edited version of the Deal of the Century’s conceptual map that better connects at least 15 isolated Jewish towns to the rest of the Judean territory that the plan envisions Israel annexing.

While the deal involves these communities being turned into enclaves engulfed by a future Palestinian state, the report said that the revised map that was drawn up by the Israeli team would enable the annexation of additional territory surrounding those towns. That way, they won’t remain enclaves. In exchange, the Israeli side revised the conceptual map to provide the PA with land in the Judean Desert that Israel views as less important.

Although it wasn’t specified in the report, the Israeli-revised map published by Kan seems to transfer parts of the ‘Triangle’ of Arab cities into Israel proper, to the future Palestinian state. It is an idea that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wouldn’t pursue after the residents of those towns demonstrated opposition to the notion, which was included in the Trump deal.

Netanyahu met on Tuesday with US Ambassador David Friedman as well as Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, a day before his declared date (July 1) for beginning the annexation process by up to 30 percent of Judea and Samaria — all of the settlements including the Jordan Valley.

However it appears as though no such declaration will take place after all. “I spoke about the question of sovereignty, which we are working on these days and we will continue to work on in the coming days,” Netanyahu said.

The meeting came about as Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz continued to bicker over the time table of the annexation plans, with the PM dismissing Gantz’s opinion that it is too premature to start implementing them.

Gantz said on Tuesday that Israel must progress the Trump plan with “partners” from the region as well as international backing.