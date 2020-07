The CUFI Virtual Summit 2020 took place on Tuesday with U.S. former Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley addressing viewers. Regarding the UN’s antipathy towards Israel, Haley said “you can’t destroy what God has blessed.”

The CUFI Virtual Summit 2020 continues TONIGHT with U.S. Ambassador to the UN, @NikkiHaley. Check it out on our https://t.co/7ybzkGcHiQ or website at https://t.co/vfdxc6AhMr. pic.twitter.com/Itnj1LIb5I — CUFI (@CUFI) June 30, 2020

