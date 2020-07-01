Chanamel, the son of your uncle Shalum, will come to you and say, “Buy my land in Anatot, for you are next in succession to redeem it by purchase.” JEREMIAH 32:7 (The Israel Bible™)

At a time of impending destruction, Yirmiyahu is told to redeem his family’s property. This symbolic purchase reflects not only the biblical law that land could be redeemed by relatives (see Leviticus 25, Ruth 4), but it also demonstrates Yirmiyahu’s total faith that even though the exile to Babylonia is quickly approaching, it will in fact be only temporary. The sale also demonstrates, with poetic words and symbolic action, the eternal connection between the Jewish people and the land. Though currently on the brink of exile, they remain attached to their land, with the deed preserved in an earthenware vessel.