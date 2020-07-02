‘If Trump Doesn’t Allow Israel to Annex, He’ll Lose Evangelical Support’ says Evangelical Leader

And you shall take possession of the land and settle in it, for I have assigned the land to you to possess. Numbers 33:53 (The Israel Bible™)

Founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem and Evangelical leader Mike Evans, cautioned that Trump risks losing support from American Evangelicals if his administration doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In a recent interview with Israel Hayom, Evans lauded the Trump Administration’s close ties with Israel. “Today we have a dream team. The Secretary of State is Mike Pompeo, an Evangelical, and he has changed the direction of the State Department, which has traditionally sought to weaken Israel. Vice President Mike Pence is Israel‘s biggest supporter in Washington as [Israeli] Ambassador Ron Dermer has stated. And above all is President Trump, who is the biggest supporter the Evangelical community has ever had and the most pro-Israel president who has ever lived.”

Regarding the America’s November elections, Evans explained that “the question now is whether Trump wants to be president. The Evangelical community gave Trump the presidency for two reasons: to be pro-life (meaning against abortions) and to support Israel. We have not forgotten who owns the land of Israel or the theological basis for it, We believe that the land belongs to the Jewish people, because that was G-d’s decision in the Hebrew Bible and you cannot say that the bible is illegal,”

“If the president does not recognize the decision to apply sovereignty that Netanyahu will bring – and I say this with a heavy heart – then he will have put himself at odds with the voice of the Evangelical community. All of the amazing things which he has done for Israel show where he wants to go. Therefore, I am sure that he will not renege on his promise to support Israel. Because the elections are in four months and he will not win without the support of the Evangelicals. He may be the most pro-Israel president ever, but we will not change our position that G-d gave the land to the Jewish people.”

Evans isn’t the only one pushing Trump to enable Israel to assert sovereignty. Evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza Moore went as far as comparing the opportunity to apply sovereignty to that of the spies led by Caleb and Joshua saying: “Caleb and Joshua had faith, they remember God’s promise, when they went to survey the land. The other ten spies did not, they were operating in a state of fear, doubt and unbelieve. We cannot operate in that place.”