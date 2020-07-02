Meet the Father and Son Team that Created the Sign at “Trump Heights”

The sign at Trump Heights was recently vandalized by those seeking to undermine the friendship between Israel and the USA, but the original sign designers are determined to fix it up. Meet the father and son team in the Golan

The Background

After US president Donald Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded in kind by dedicating a town entitled ‘Trump Heights’ in that region.

But just as the practice of destroying monuments representing freedom and God has crept into the United States, it appears as though a similar trend has trickled down into Israel. The latest example of this phenomenon can be seen by the destruction of the iconic sign that welcomes guests to Trump Heights.

The sign, which is the only structure currently erected at the site, represents the unbreakable bond that Israel and America share. Additionally, it is a tribute to the support that Israel has enjoyed from the man Netanyahu calls “the best friend Israel can ever have.”

Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz sees the vandalism as a symbolic blemish on the US-Israel relationship. His organization is working to not only repair the sign, but to beautify it by decorating it with a surrounding grove of trees.

These trees, are akin to the “trees of victory” spoken about in the book of Isaiah:

They shall be called trees of victory, Planted by Hashem for His glory. (Isaiah 61:3)

