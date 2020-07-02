“Your thunder rumbled like wheels; lightning lit up the world; the earth quaked and trembled.” PSALMS 77:19 (The Israel Bible™)

In our day-to-day lives, we rely on the predictable laws of nature, such as the rising and setting of the sun. In His great kindness, God wanted us to be able to regulate our lives, and therefore He gave us a system that we can depend on. But in spite of the apparently predictable laws of nature, in reality Hashem is orchestrating everything directly, behind the scenes. This can be demonstrated by His control over nature during the exodus from Egypt and the splitting of the sea. This is not only true about nature, but about everything that happens in this world. As much as we try to control our lives, our efforts are overshadowed by the divine will that invariably makes the final decision. There is no place where this truth is more apparent than in the Land of Israel. Hashem reminds us in Sefer Devarim (11:10), “For the land that you are about to enter and possess is not like the land of Egypt from which you have come. There the grain you sowed had to be watered by your own labors, like a vegetable garden.” The fact that Eretz Yisrael is dependent upon the rainfall for its survival ensures that its citizens live with the constant reminder that they are dependent on God for their sustenance and livelihood.