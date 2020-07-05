China: Floods, Locusts, Hailstorms, Earthquakes, Swine Disease “as Prophesied by Ezekiel”

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

NEAR-NOAH SCALE FLOODS ENDANGER THREE GORGES DAM

33 days of consecutive rain in southwestern China have led to massive flooding and mudslides. While the Chinese government denies reports by experts that the huge Three Gorges Dam is in danger of collapse, they opened the floodgates, sending torrents of water to flood cities downstream from the world’s largest hydroelectric plant.

Since June, more than 33 million people in 26 provinces have been affected by torrential rain, with many cities above and below the Three Gorges Dam submerged by floodwaters, calling into question the effectiveness and stability of the massive facility. More than 180 were killed and an additional 45 people are missing in the floods.

After initially denying the floodgates had been opened, claiming that the dam was making full efforts to “generate electricity,” the Chinese government finally acknowledged that videos and images on social media were accurate in showing the floodgates releasing torrents of water for the first time this year.

China’s infamous Three Gorges Dam has opened discharge channels for the first time in 2020 as flooding continues along the Yangtze River.pic.twitter.com/OSU1It3DwM — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) June 29, 2020

The government acknowledged that the facility was actually performing an emergency flood discharge to alleviate the threat of collapse.

*edit*#China, a valley city rests under several metres of water a few hundred km downstream from the #3gorgesdam

#XiJinping‘s lust for power has cost him the “Mandate of Heaven”, the goddess of the yellow river has unleashed her furry onto the heartland of the Hans.#Weather pic.twitter.com/J6tQYGqUL0 — Harry Chen PhD (@PhdParody) June 28, 2020

Officials warned residents downstream that they may be in danger of floodwaters if they live below the fourth floor in their buildings as water levels could allegedly reach over 600 feet.

*#3gorgesdam update update* Heavy rains have increasing the amount of flood discharge forcing the state to open the gates, this will undoubtedly worsen Yichang and downstream cities and leave millions homeless due to excessive flooding#China #Weather #3GD pic.twitter.com/Izm8phW1tC — The Underground Silk-Railroad Communique (@UndergroundSilk) June 28, 2020

German-Chinese hydrologist Wang Weiluo told Radio France Internationale on Monday the dam could collapse at any moment. Wang pointed out that the dam’s design, construction, and quality inspection were all carried out by the same group of people and that the project was finished too quickly using substandard concrete.

An estimated 400 million people live downstream of the Three Gorges Dam. More than 40,000 people have so far been evacuated.

EARTHQUAKE

On July 2, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a heavy rain warning on July 2 across China for the 31st straight day. It is important to note that after a similar earthquake in the same region in 2013, a group of scientists from China University of Geoscience in Wuhan and Saint Louis University who happened to be conducting measurements in the area concluded that a 7-8 fold increase of seismic activity in the region was due to pressure caused by the huge reservoir at the Three Gorges Dam.

A NEW PANDEMIC

What can be seen as either irony or divine retribution (depending on your inclination), one of the cities hard-hit by the flooding was Wuhan, home of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the epicenter of the Coronavirus breakout that initiated the current global pandemic.

But Chinese sources of pandemics are not limited to their microbiology labs. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking a number of actions to monitor and prepare against a group of H1N1 swine influenza viruses detected in China that have “the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans” and which are therefore of potential pandemic concern.

The new G4 swine flu strain is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009, according to the study. According to the study, 10.4 percent of 338 pig slaughterhouse workers tested had already been infected. So far, there has been no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Even if the new virus does not develop into a pandemic, a swine flu epidemic poses a huge threat to China. China is the world’s largest pork consumer, accounting for more than half of global pork consumption. In China, pork is preferred over beef for economic and aesthetic reasons; the pig is easy to feed and is not used for labor.

DUCK WARS: CHINA WITHHOLDS ANTI-LOCUST DUCKS FROM INDIA

A plague of locusts that left much of Africa bereft of food returned this year 8,000 times larger, covering 13 countries and threatening several more. The swarm moved up into India which has been suffering one of the worst locust attacks in nearly 30 years. China offered aid in fighting the invasion of pests but only if India “asked for it” and ‘created conditions’ in order to receive aid from China.

As desert locusts invade #NewDelhi, Chinese experts say China has capacity to provide specialist pesticide equipment India needs. They said, however, the Indian side must ask for it and create conditions for such measures to take place. https://t.co/DPoqHKqx2y pic.twitter.com/kpQsYuUR9e — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 28, 2020

The two countries are currently engaged in a bloody border dispute in the Himalayas.

The aid would come in the form of an army of locust-eating ducks. China’s credibility suffered when it failed to provide a promised army of 100,000 ducks to Pakistan in order to fight an infestation of locus earlier this year.

The swarm has reached Nepal and may invade neighboring China from there.

CHINA TARGETED BY WAVE OF DIVINE RETRIBUTION?

In addition to the woes detailed above, China was hit by a storm of Coronavirus-shaped hailstones last month and a bizarre “plague of darkness” the month before.

Just a few months ago, while the coronavirus was incubating in the wet market of Wuhan, Chinese doctors were struggling to prevent the bubonic plague from bursting forth as an epidemic. Only a handful of cases were diagnosed but the disease has a horrifying history and China is one of the few countries that is threatened by regular epidemics of the disease.

Despite their efforts, two more cases of the plague cropped again last week in the area bordering Mongolia, leading to a renewed quarantine.

The sixth plague in Egypt, boils, may very well have been bubonic plague, whose characteristic symptom is boil-like skin lesions that form black ulcers.

It shall become a fine dust all over the land of Egypt, and cause an inflammation breaking out in boils on man and beast throughout the land of Egypt. Exodus 9:9

PLAGUES IN THE END-OF-DAYS

According to Jewish tradition, the ten-plagues will reappear before the Messiah. Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, explained this aspect of the Messianic process to Breaking Israel News, quoting the Prophet Micah.

I will show him wondrous deeds As in the days when You sallied forth from the land of Egypt. Micah 7:15

In February, when the magnitude of the novel coronavirus was just becoming apparent, Rabbi Yosef Pinto, an internationally acclaimed Israeli mystic rabbi who currently lives in Morocco, made a statement about China being the target of divine retribution. The rabbi cited the Prophet Ezekiel as his source.

I will pour out my anger upon Sin, the stronghold of Egypt, and I will destroy the wealth of No. I will set fire to Egypt; Sin shall writhe in anguish and No shall be torn apart; and Noph [shall face] adversaries in broad daylight Ezekiel 30:15-16

In modern Hebrew, ‘Sin’ (סין) is the name for China.