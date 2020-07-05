Kanye Announces 2020 Presidential Bid: ‘Realize the Promise of America by Trusting God’

whom should I fear? Hashem is the stronghold of my life (Psalm 27:1)

Famous rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he is running for President of the United States of America.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West has become more politically active recently. He has met with President Donald Trump on several occaisons.

In 2019, West praised the Republican Party for abolishing slavery, saying from the podium of a church: “Abraham Lincoln was the Whig Party, that’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves.”

“That’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” West repeated.

Regarding who he plans on voting for, West told GQ: “And we know who I’m voting on,” adding “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!”

“Black people are controlled by emotions through the media,” West added. “The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don’t have any power and really are just working for white people. When it’s said like that, it’s kind of obvious, right? We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.”

“Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from,” West explained. “They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on.”

While touring the world, West performed in Israel in October, 2015.