Jewish Pilgrim Kicked off Temple Mount for Drinking from Water Fountain

A Jewish pilgrim who ascended the Temple Mount on Sunday and drank from a water fountain was removed from the holy site. “The police are harassing me for no justifiable reason” Benayahu Avnon told Srugim.

Michael Miller, a tour guide with the Temple Mount who caught the indecent on camera, was also distanced from the holy site, He was then then summonsed to a hearing with the police chief of the Holy Sites Unit, after filming the event.

Miller told Breaking Israel News that he did not say anything to anyone but only filmed the indecent and was none-the-less distanced from the Temple Mount and summonsed to a hearing: “I got detained for videoing his drinking and his questioning.”

The police have yet to respond.