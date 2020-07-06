IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket barrage

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday following a barrage of rocket fire into southern Israel. No casualties were reported on either side.

In a statement, the Israeli military said attack helicopters and fighter jets struck “underground infrastructure” belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group.

Earlier Sunday, the army said three rockets were fired by Gaza terrorists toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens. It said one of the rockets was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system; according to Channel 12 TV the other two landed in open areas.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. A number of armed terrorist groups operate in Gaza.

Israel says it holds Hamas, as the controlling power in Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.