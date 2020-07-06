“In those days there was no king in Yisrael; every man did as he pleased.” JUDGES 17:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Sefer Shoftim repeatedly teaches that the lack of a king, enabling everyone to do whatever was right in their eyes, is the preeminent problem of this era. According to the Bible, the king should not be responsible only for the legal, military and economic affairs of the nation. He should also be responsible for ensuring that the society is moral and follows Hashem’s Torah. Having a righteous king in Yerushalayim will be part of the complete redemption.