As Mysterious Explosions Successfully Plague Iran, Mossad Chief’s Tenure gets Extended

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Mossad director Yossi Cohen’s tenure would be extended by six months.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu had asked Cohen to extend his term at the helm of the intelligence agency “due to the security challenges facing the state of Israel.”

Cohen agreed to the request and will begin his sixth term in office in January 21, 2021, according to the statement.

A series of at least five explosions in Iran including several at the country’s nuclear sites has left the regime giving conflicting answers to difficult questions. It also graphically illustrates that even the most secure Iranian facilities are open to foreign attacks.

Breaking Israel News contributed to this report.