Covid, Economic Crisis will Force Jews Worldwide to Disappear – Expert Warns

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel warned of rising antisemitism in America in an interview on Monday saying that “Antisemitism has reached an all time high not seen since the Holocaust. We are talking about two years already and the coronavirus only compounded it.”

The World Zionist Organization, or WZO, is a non-governmental organization that was founded as the Zionist Organization at the initiative of Theodor Herzl at the First Zionist Congress in 1897 in Basel, Switzerland.

Hagoel also said that aside from a health crisis, Jews in the diapora are also facing an economic crisis brought upon by worldwide corona lock-downs. But he added that the Jewish communities outside of Israel will suffer much worse from the economic crisis as they’re burdened with the added expense of sending their children to private Jewish Day-Schools. “Today, a child that wants to learn in a Jewish Day school in America, their parents pay an average $40,000 per year per child. This means that if you are unemployed today or that you haven’t opened your store in four months, you will have a problem September 1st when your child is supposed to learn in a Jewish day school.”

“Unfortunately, you will be forced to send your kid to public school to save the $40,000 so that you will be able to have food for your kid.”

“You will see that they learn and grow up with gentiles and eventually marry them and in the next generation, there will be no more Jews” Hagoel lamented.

“You need to understand, this is a troublesome time for Israel” he added. Hagoel then called on the Israeli government to help find a solution for the unique crisis.

In the interview, Hagoel also lamented the rising violence being targeted against those who are identifiable Jews – a phenomenon that can add to the enticement of assimilation.