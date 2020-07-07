Video of Police Intimidating 10-Year Old Girl for Taking off Mask Goes Viral

A recent video of Jerusalem Police threatening to fine a ten-year old girl for momentarily removing her face mask set off a storm on social media in Israel as many in the Jewish state feel that the NIS 500 fine being handed out by police is excessive -especially in light of the economic fallout from the corona lock-down.



The video comes on the heels of other widely shared videos showing police violently arresting civilians refusing to submit identification when being caught by authorities without a mask on such as the following:

The event compelled MK Amir Ohana, the Minister of Interior Security who is in charge of the Israeli police to make a statement blasting their behavior and calling on them to exercise “common sense.”

Other Knesset Members including Moshe Gafni (UTJ) and Miki Levy (Yesh Atid) to condemn the police actions.