Legendary Israeli Musician Performs for IDF’s Newest Pilots

Israeli singer-songwriter, Idan Raichel, was joined by the Commander of the “Hatzerim” Base, in a special performance for the new graduates of Israeli Air Force Flight Course 180. The 40 graduates of the course received their wings on June 25, 2020, after completing the rigorous 3-year-long course. In the course, the new airmen underwent rigorous combat training—which included training with the IDF Paratrooper’s Brigade—learned to pilot a variety of aircraft, and attained a Bachelor’s degree in one of the optional tracks. These new graduates are prepared to defend Israel’s skies!