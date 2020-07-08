Bubonic Plague Discovered in China: WHO Trusts China to manage it

And the blood on the houses where you are staying shall be a sign for you: when I see the blood I will pass over you, so that no plague will destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.” Exodus 12:13 (The Israel Bible™)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that it was ‘carefully’ monitoring a case of bubonic plague discovered in China after being notified by Chinese government authorities reports the Daily Mail.

A WHO official said that the situation was being ‘well managed’ by China and not considered to be a high risk.

A shepherd in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region was confirmed to have the bubonic plague over the weekend – also known in the Middle Ages as the ‘Black Death.’