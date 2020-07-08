Children going to Church Get Harassed, Attacked by BLM Bullies

By Video Manager

Worshipers trying to enter the Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York were harassed and intimidated by Black Lives Matter protesters. Among the church-goers were small children as the protesters tried to block their entrance forming a human wall while yelling at the church-goers with bullhorns.

The reason many suspect that the church was targeted is because although the church’s pastor, Rev. John Koletas condemned the killing of George Floyd, he also condemned the violent rioters calling them “a bunch of savages who have let their sins run rampant.”

At a certain point, a scuffle broke out involving church members and BLM activists.