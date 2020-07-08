Children going to Church Get Harassed, Attacked by BLM Bullies

Worshipers trying to enter the Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York were harassed and intimidated by Black Lives Matter protesters. Among the church-goers were small children as the protesters tried to block their entrance forming a human wall while yelling at the church-goers with bullhorns.

These young children were more mature than the thugs berating them and their mother as they walked into church. Hear as pastor asks them multiple to stop blocking the church entrance.

GBC men form a line to protect children. pic.twitter.com/iZYJaxH1sH — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 3, 2020

The reason many suspect that the church was targeted is because although the church’s pastor, Rev. John Koletas condemned the killing of George Floyd, he also condemned the violent rioters calling them “a bunch of savages who have let their sins run rampant.”

We will never back down from wickedness in Troy, NY! pic.twitter.com/g1WYDmebG9 — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) June 28, 2020

At a certain point, a scuffle broke out involving church members and BLM activists.