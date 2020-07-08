Analysis: 10 Realistic Ways the War of Gog and Magog can Ignite Tomorrow

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The war of Gog and Magog, is a final battle prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel which consists of a type of ‘End of Days’ World War that ushers in the final redemption.

But could a third world war really be on the horizon? When looking at the in rise international hostilities taking place worldwide between nations, the notion of such an apocalyptic battle seems to be an extremely realistic scenario. The following is a list of international hostilities that if erupt simultaneously, can spiral into a Third World War. And due to modern defense technology, the devastation can be unprecedented. A war of this magnitude can potentially be waged any day now…even as early as tomorrow.

China vs America

It’s no secret that the China – America relationship has cooled since Trump waged his trade war – and even more so during the covid-19 pandemic. But can a trade war escalate into an actual war? After Trump threatened that Washington would cut the ‘whole relationship’ with Bei Jing, the White House took it a step further deploying three aircraft carriers to the South China Sea. Seeing it as a potential provocation, Bei Jing recently hinted at blowing up those very aircraft carriers.

2. China vs India

America isn’t China’s only problem. Last month, 60 soldiers were killed in skirmishes between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the eastern Ladakh region of the Himalayas. China was accused of breaching the Indian border in what Delhi saw as an act of hostility. The standoff between the two nations is ongoing.

3. North Korea vs South Korea

The detente between North Korea and its southern counterpart took a turn for the worst in June when Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened a military campaign against Seoul saying that the next course of action against the “enemy” will come from the army. Compounding the threat, Pyongyang blew up an office that served as a liaison center for the two Koreas.

After North Korea blew up the joint-liaison office in June, North Korean defector-activists have been stuck with a lot of the blame. Some South Koreans shared their perspective — is a ban on leaflet send-overs a violation of free speech? (By @KasulisK)https://t.co/KQEJASf1D6 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) July 6, 2020

4. Egypt vs Turkey

As Turkey is trying to secure offshore drilling licenses in Libya, Tripoli’s neighbor to the east doesn’t seem to be all too pleased. This can be seen by Egypt’s latest move of amassing tank companies on the border with Libya in preparation for an apparent confrontation with Ankara’s insurgency.

#BREAKING: #Egyptian Army is now ready for war in #Libya. This video recorded minutes ago shows 18 M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks of #Egypt Army at the border with #Libya ready to enter the country to be used against #Turkish backed #GNA‘s Islamist militias & #Syrian mercenaries! pic.twitter.com/nbzz0H0chC — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (B) (@BabakTaghvaee1) June 7, 2020

5. Turkey vs Greece

Turkey could be looking at a war on several fronts as hostilities between their old rival, Greece have resurfaced as the latter accuses Erdogan of deploying Syrian refugees to Greek shores. Making matters worse, the Greek military is currently amassing troops on their border with Turkey against the backdrop of increased tensions between the two countries caused by Turkey’s intentions to conduct oil and gas exploration in the Greek continental shelf in the Aegean Sea.

6. Egypt vs Ethiopia

Ethiopia is planning to build a massive dam to supply their population with much needed hydro-electric energy. The only problem is that the dam will block a key water source to the Nile River – Egypt’s main source of fresh water. This has caused pro-government journalists to call for war against Ethiopia.

And although negotiations between the two countries has dragged on for 10 years, Addis Ababa said it will start to fill the dam whether or not a deal is agreed reports the Financial Times. Meanwhile, the Ethiopian prime minister, has said his country was ready to “mobilize millions” to defend the dam.

7. Russia vs Ukraine

Russia has deployed 1,100 Russian tanks and 330 warplanes along border with Ukraine reports UKR Inform. According to the report, Ukrainian intelligence as well as American experts, warned that under the pretext of holding strategic exercises, Russia could resort to a large-scale offensive against the Ukraine.

8. Lebanon vs Israel

Obviously, Israel would have to be the main focus of the War of Gog and Magog. And so, Jerusalem could find themselves in a repeat of the 2006 2nd Lebanon War sooner than later. That’s because Media reports claim that Hezbollah, the terrorist organization that effectively runs Lebanon, has announced that it plans on attacking Israel this summer.

9. Hamas vs Israel

Lebanon might be joined in their efforts to destroy the Jewish state by the Hamas Terror group who has already began firing rockets into Israeli territory in July. The latest barrage came following a warning from Gaza saying that Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria would constitute a “declaration of war.”

Iron Dome intercepting Hamas rockets pic.twitter.com/yETcudpxkr — Nops (@0x0090) July 6, 2020

10. Iran/Turkey vs Israel

Could the Sunni and Shiite superpowers of the Middle East unite in a joint effort to destroy Israel? Several top Middle East experts see it as a realistic scenario. Islamic expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar noted that “Turkey and Iran see themselves as a powerful unified front that can stand against any other country in the world right now, whether it is Russia, the US, Israel, or Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile Middle East expert Seth Franzman notes that their coperation in Syria and Iraq lay the groundwork for a potential joint strike against Jerusalem.

Compounding the threat, official voices out of Tehran have threatened retaliation for sabotage inflicted upon Iranian nuclear sites.