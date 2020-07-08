“There was a man in the land of Utz named Iyov. That man was blameless and upright; he feared Hashem and shunned evil.” JOB 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The word Uz, in Hebrew utz (עוץ), is derived from the Hebrew word etz (עץ), meaning ‘tree.’ The Sages of the Talmud (Bava Batra 15a) teach that phrase “land of Utz” refers to Eretz Yisrael, called Utz in honor of Iyov, who protected the people of his generation with his steadfast righteousness. Just as a tree provides shade and protection from the sun, Iyov’s merit protected the inhabitants of the land. Similarly, before Moshe sent spies into Eretz Yisrael, he asked them to check whether or not there were any trees in the land (Numbers 13:20). The medieval commentator Rashi explains that Moshe was really asking, “Does the Land of Israel have a worthy man living in it, who will protect the inhabitants with his merit?”