“The Adversary departed from the presence of Hashem and inflicted a severe inflammation on Iyov from the sole of his foot to the crown of his head.” JOB 2:7 (The Israel Bible™)

This is Iyov’s final test before he reacts to all of his suffering. After losing his wealth and his children, he is now stricken with a painful condition all over his body. What was the cause of the righteous Iyov’s suffering? The Sages (Sotah 11a) teach that Iyov was one of three advisors whom Pharaoh consulted to determine the most effective method to exterminate the People of Israel during their subjugation in Egypt. Though he opposed the persecution, Iyov chose to remain silent rather than voice his opposition to the powerful king’s plan. The Sages suggest that Iyov’s suffering was a punishment for remaining silent in the face of the oppression of the Israelites. Because Iyov remained silent against the suffering of others, he was afflicted to the point where he cried out due to his own anguish. Today, the People of Israel are still faced with many threats and experience many tragedies. We must learn from Iyov’s mistake to never remain silent, even if we don’t feel personally threatened or afflicted. Rather, we must feel the pain of others as our own.